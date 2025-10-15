Revanth to Drive Jubilee Hills Bypoll Campaign After Diwali

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will spearhead the Congress campaign in Jubilee Hills bypolls, holding a series of roadshows in support of party candidate V. Naveen Yadav for the upcoming byelection. Party sources said the Chief Minister’s campaign schedule was being finalised in consultation with ministers and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Revanth Reddy is expected to hit the campaign trail after Diwali next week, with roadshows planned between October 28 and November 8 in multiple phases. The Congress is also planning a massive public meeting on November 9, the final day of campaigning before polling on November 11. Ministers and senior party leaders have already intensified canvassing in the constituency.

The filing of nominations began on October 13 and will continue till October 21. The Chief Minister has decided to begin his campaign only after the nomination process concludes. His roadshows will cover all six divisions under the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment — Yousufguda, Vengal Rao Nagar, Erragadda, Rahmathnagar, Borabanda, and Shaikpet.

Revanth Reddy’s campaign will centre around the theme of development, appealing to voters to elect the Congress candidate to ensure the constituency’s continued progress during the remaining three years of the Congress government’s tenure. He will highlight that development works worth Rs 120 crore were sanctioned in Jubilee Hills within just two months — July and August — underscoring the government’s commitment to improving not only posh localities but also long-neglected slum areas.

Of the sanctioned works, Rs 39.10 crore were allotted to Shaikpet division, Rs 20.81 crore to Rahmathnagar covering 59 projects, Rs 12.17 crore to Yousufguda with 42 works, Rs 11.09 crore to Vengal Rao Nagar, Rs 10.24 crore to Borabanda, and Rs 5.10 crore to Erragadda. Additionally, another 200 works worth Rs 60 crore were approved under the Yousufguda circle.

The HMWS&SB has also launched projects worth Rs 15 crore to upgrade drinking water and drainage systems in colonies and slums.

The campaign will place special focus on slum areas, which form a major voter base in Jubilee Hills. Revanth Reddy is expected to announce construction of Indiramma flats in G+3 format for residents willing to hand over dilapidated houses and land to the government. The new flats will be provided free of cost to the beneficiaries.