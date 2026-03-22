Revanth to Disburse Rythu Bharosa Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will disburse the first instalment of Rythu Bharosa assistance at Narmeta village in Nangunuru mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday, marking the rollout of financial support to farmers for the ongoing rabi season.

He will release Rs.3,590 crore directly into the bank accounts of around 70 lakh farmers owning up to one acre of land in the first phase, providing Rs.6,000 per acre as part of the scheme.

The government has planned a phased disbursement under Rythu Bharosa, with the second instalment of Rs.2,650 crore scheduled for release on April 9. The remaining Rs.2,860 crore will be credited before the end of April, completing the financial assistance cycle for the season.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate a state-of-the-art oil palm processing factory at Narmeta, aimed at boosting oil palm cultivation and supporting farmers in northern Telangana. Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and Vivek Venkatswamy reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit along with district officials on Saturday and stated that all necessary preparations had been completed.

Officials conducted detailed inspections covering security arrangements, traffic management, helipad readiness, drinking water supply, parking facilities, electricity, sound systems, fire services and ambulance support to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

Speaking ahead of the event, minister Ponnam Prabhakar said oil palm cultivation offered resilience against challenges such as monkey menace and heavy rains, making it a viable option for farmers. He noted that the Narmeta facility would emerge as a major hub for oil palm growers in north Telangana. Officials stated that the factory has a crushing capacity starting from 30 tonnes per hour, scalable up to 120-180 tonnes.

Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said the oil palm factory, spread across 32 acres, was constructed at a cost of Rs.300 crore and completed within 16 months. He highlighted that oil palm cultivation had expanded to 30 districts over the past few years, with private companies also showing interest, and described the Siddipet unit as a key processing centre for the state.

Additionally, a 4 MW power plant has been established within the factory premises using waste generated from processing, while an independent oil refinery is also being set up. The refined oil will be marketed under the ‘Vijaya’ brand, and farmers are expected to receive payments within three days of selling their produce.