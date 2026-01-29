Revanth To Campaign For 6 Days From Feb. 4

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will undertake a six‑day tour of several districts from February 4 to 9 as part of the Congress campaign for the municipal polls scheduled on February 11. During the tour, he will address a series of public meetings to mobilise support for the party and register protest against the BJP‑led Central government’s decision to rename the MGNREGA scheme as VB G Ram G.

Official sources said a tentative schedule has been drawn up and will be finalised after the Chief Minister’s return from his US trip on February 2.

According to the programme, Revanth Reddy will cover six undivided districts over six days. He will begin on February 4 in Nalgonda district with a meeting at Miryalaguda. On February 5, he will tour Karimnagar district and address a gathering at Choppadandi. His February 6 schedule includes Nizamabad district, with a meeting planned in the rural segment. On February 7, he will be in Rangareddy district and speak at Parigi. The tour continues on February 8 in Warangal district, where he will campaign at Bhupalpally. On the final day, February 9, he will visit Medak district and address a public meeting.

Party leaders believe the Chief Minister’s extensive outreach will give a major boost to the Congress campaign ahead of the municipal elections. They said the tour will also highlight the party’s opposition to the Centre’s move on the MGNREGA scheme, projecting it as an attack on rural employment guarantees.