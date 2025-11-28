Revanth To Begin Urban Outreach Tour On December 1

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will embark on a six-day tour covering six districts from December 1 to 6 as part of the “Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu,” a statewide outreach initiated to mark the Congress government completing two years in office on December 7.

The Chief Minister’s visit aims to highlight the government’s developmental initiatives, inaugurate completed projects, lay foundation stones for new works, and interact with people through public meetings in urban centres.

Official sources stated that the Chief Minister’s tour schedule has been finalised, keeping in view the Model Code of Conduct in force for the ongoing Gram Panchayat elections. As a result, all programmes have been restricted to municipalities and municipal corporations, with no events planned in rural areas. The government has directed district administrations to organise the events in compliance with the election guidelines.

The tour will begin on December 1 in Makthal, located in the Mahbubnagar district. The Chief Minister will inaugurate civic infrastructure works and address a public meeting to outline the government’s performance over the past two years. On December 2, he will be in Kothagudem of Khammam district, where he is expected to launch multiple development projects and review ongoing schemes.

On December 3, Revanth Reddy will visit Husnabad in Karimnagar district. The programme includes the inauguration of urban development facilities and interactions with residents and party workers. His schedule on December 4 will take him to Adilabad, where he will lay foundation stones for pending urban works and assess progress on projects announced earlier.

The Chief Minister will reach Narsampet in the Warangal district on December 5. He is slated to unveil a series of municipal development initiatives and address a public meeting focusing on the government’s achievements in welfare, infrastructure and governance reforms.

The tour will conclude on December 6 at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district, where Revanth Reddy will participate in official programmes and outline the government’s roadmap for the coming year.

The “Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu” is being planned by the government as a platform to communicate its accomplishments in fulfilling promises made during the 2023 Assembly elections, including flagship schemes in welfare, agriculture and urban development.