Revanth Threatening to Stop Govt Programmes If BRS Wins: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday hit out at Chief Minster A. Revanth Reddy for “threatening people with cancelling government programmes in Jubilee Hills if the Congress candidate does not win the byelection.” He said Revanth Reddy may think he was invincible but he would bite the dust as many others who thought they could do no wrong, Rama Rao said.

Addressing a street corner meeting in Rahmatnagar division in the constituency. Rama Rao, in a scathing attack, asked what programmes the Chief Minster was threatening to stop.

“Only if something is started can it be stopped. What did Revanth Reddy begin? The only thing he began is free bus for women but he doubled the fares for men and raised them for students. What he gave with one hand he took away with another.” Rama Rao said. “He even cancelled programmes started by KCR like KCR Kits, Ramzan tohfa, Christmas gift, Bathukamma saris.”

Rama Rao also slammed the Congress leaders for targeting BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha with a claim that she was trying to use emotions to win votes. “The Congress is politicising Sunitha’s tears. This bypoll is being held because her husband and Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath passed away. To defeat one woman, the CM, along with 14 of his ministers, are running around making shameless claims targeting her,” he said. The Congress, he said, must be taught a lesson and must be defeated in Jubilee Hills.