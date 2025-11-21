Revanth: Telangana Will Establish India’s First Ne Annexe

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government would set up an exclusive ‘North-East Annexe’ in the upcoming Bharat Future City where northeastern states would be given land to construct their respective bhavans, enabling cultural, commercial and institutional representation in Telangana.

Speaking at the ‘Telangana-NorthEast Connect: A techno-cultural festival’, the Chief Minister said the annexe would be the first of its kind in India. Each of the eight NE states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura — will be allotted space to build their own buildings along with hostels, food courts, handicrafts display zones, art and cultural exhibition venues.

Revanth Reddy said the cultural ties between Telangana and northeastern states had been strengthening over recent years, noting that Tripura and Telangana have leaders with cross-state associations in gubernatorial roles — Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is from Tripura. He said this relationship must continue, and the proposed annexe will act as a long-term institutional bridge between the regions.

Revanth Reddy underlined the rich ecological, cultural and ethnic diversity of the northeast, while acknowledging that the region's contributions often remained under-represented nationally. Drawing parallels with how South Indians once lacked distinct recognition in northern states, he said Telangana understood the identity concerns of northeastern communities.

The Chief Minister said a large number of people from the northeast had made Hyderabad their home and had achieved success in software, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism, hospitality, startups and sports, and contributing to local growth. He described Telangana as a “second home” for them, thanking those who have integrated with local communities while maintaining their cultural identity.

Revanth Reddy urged deeper cultural, economic and mobility linkages with the northeast, stating that improved connectivity will help the region play an even greater role in national development. He added that the state aimed to take the goals of Telangana Rising Vision 2047 to every part of India and the world, seeking support from communities across regions.

The festival, he said, symbolised unity and shared aspirations, and marks the beginning of long-term engagement between Telangana and the northeast.