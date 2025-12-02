Revanth: Take CURE, PURE, RARE Development Models To People

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called upon Congress leaders and cadre to take information of the CURE, PURE and RARE development models — conceptualised by the government as a long-term development roadmap for Telangana — to every household in the state. He said the government had adopted a three-zone economic strategy comprising the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE) and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE) to propel Telangana towards a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing the TPCC executive committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy said that that newly appointed district Congress committee (DCC) presidents would remain on a 'six-month probation', and their continuation would depend on their performance. He said the Congress government had implemented a wide range of welfare and development programmes in just two years, and it was the responsibility of DCC presidents to take these initiatives door-to-door.

AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan endorsed the CM's proposal, stating that performance was paramount for the party. Those unable to meet expectations, she said, would be shifted to roles better suited to their capabilities.

The CM launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, accusing them of resorting to 'political vendetta' by foisting “false cases” against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the ‘National Herald’ matter. He asserted that the Congress was prepared to confront the BJP government’s “misuse of Central agencies” and said the money-laundering case was filed only to divert attention from Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide ‘Vote Chori’ campaign.

Revanth Reddy defended the Gandhi family’s legacy, recalling their role in the freedom struggle and in running the ‘National Herald’ newspaper with their own assets. He said leaders like party president Mallikarjun Kharge had been placed on the board to revive the publication, and not a single rupee of government money had been used.

The TPCC passed a resolution condemning the “illegal cases” filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, with the CM stressing that the party would stand firmly with them. He added that it was the duty of every Congress worker to strive to make Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister.

The CM announced that the state government would unveil major plans for the modernisation of Osmania University at the Arts College Ground meeting on December 7.

The government, he said, had begun implementing regional restructuring by shifting polluting industries outside the Outer Ring Road, developing PURE inside the Regional Ring Road, and promoting RARE outside it. Plans for a dry port, four new airports, the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Greenfield Highway, and a bullet train were set to become game changers for Telangana.

Revanth Reddy urged party leaders to intensify outreach programmes highlighting government schemes. He instructed DCC presidents to ensure smooth distribution of 65 lakh Indiramma saris in rural areas by December-end and 35 lakh saris in urban areas by March. He cautioned that strict action would be taken against any DCC president who failed to follow party directives, stressing that political challenges were common and leaders must move ahead with determination.