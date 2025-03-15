Revanth Stresses Respect for Constitutional Institutions, Slams BRS for Past Actions

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasized that institutions are built on the spirit of the Constitution, and it is the responsibility of everyone to respect them. He made these remarks during a thanksgiving resolution to the Governor's speech in the assembly.

Revanth Reddy also pointed out that during the BRS rule, the budget session in 2022 began without the Governor's speech. In 2023, the BRS-led government had initially planned to skip the Governor's address, but it was only after court intervention that the speech was allowed. He criticized the previous government, stating that governments are not personal assets and accused the BRS of humiliating the then-woman Governor.

"The Governor will address the assembly only on subjects approved by the cabinet. Ours is a Congress government, a people's administration, and this is our way. We will include only the works done for the people in the Governor's speech," he asserted.