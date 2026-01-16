Revanth Stealing Credit For KCR Completed Projects: Harish

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Friday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of taking credit for projects built by the government of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and misleading the people by saying the credit should go to the Congress government.

In a statement, Harish Rao said “like a son who walks into good fortune without effort, Revanth Reddy became Chief Minister and found ready-made projects and appointment letters, built and prepared by KCR. Instead of focusing on governance and development, Revanth Reddy is busy stealing credit.”

Harish Rao was reacting to Revanth Reddy on Friday releasing water from the Chanaka-Korata barrage, which he said, was built after “KCR entered into a historic agreement with Maharashtra and spent Rs 1,200 crore to complete the barrage, pump houses, main canal and substations.” The successful wet run was completed in September 2023 during the BRS government tenure, he said.

“If Revanth Reddy had even half the interest in land acquisition and project execution as he has in publicity, farmers would have already benefited. The BRS government had acquired 1,600 acres out of the required 3,200 acres for canal works, while the present government failed to acquire even a single acre in two years. All Revanth is doing is staging re-run and wet run dramas,” he said.



The 1.5 tmc ft capacity Sadarmat barrage was completed by the BRS government at a cost of Rs 500 crore, but the Congress government failed to store even a drop of water in two years, causing severe injustice to farmers of the undivided Adilabad district, he added.

