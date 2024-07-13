Revanth, Sridhar Babu Launch Logo for Global AI Summit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu unveiled the logo for the Global AI Summit, set to take place at HICC-Hyderabad on September 5 and 6.

The summit, themed "Making AI Work for Everyone," aims to explore the societal benefits and empowerment potential of artificial intelligence. It will feature keynote addresses and insightful sessions by global experts, tech industry leaders, policymakers, and academicians.

Discussions will cover critical aspects of AI, including its potential for social good, safe AI practices, and its role in driving industry paradigm shifts and innovation.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that the Global AI Summit underscores the state government’s commitment to establishing Telangana as a leader in technological innovation. "We eagerly welcome thought leaders and innovators from around the world to Hyderabad," he said.

IT minister Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana's dedication to AI development, stating, "The Global AI Summit showcases Telangana's commitment to harnessing the power of AI. This event will be a key platform for knowledge sharing, fostering innovation, and exploring AI's potential to tackle global challenges."

The Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department is organising the event.

The summit promises to be a crucial event for anyone interested in the future of AI and its global impact. Attendees can expect opportunities for learning, networking, and collaboration. The event will feature over 50 speakers and attract 2,000 delegates from various sectors, including industry, academia, startups, government, and foundations.

The agenda includes expert keynote addresses, engaging panel discussions, fireside chats, and lightning demos of cutting-edge AI technologies. Additionally, the summit will see the launch of "Telangana's AI Compendium" and other significant announcements for the state's AI ecosystem. The event is supported by more than 15 partners.