Revanth slams Modi for RRR tax jibe on Congress govt

Hyderabad: Speaking a day ahead of the close of campaigning for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday cautioned voters that if the BJP retained power, it would create law and problems in the state and also in the country.

The often acrimonious campaigning for the elections to 17 Lok Sabha constituencies and the bypoll to the Secunderabad Cantonment will end at 6 pm on Friday. While public meetings should not be held, politicians can hold door to door meetings. Mass SMS campaigns have been barred.

The campaign saw multiple meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi and will end on Friday with meetings featuring Priyanka Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP was trying to incite communal violence by dividing people in the name of religion to win the elections. He appealed to voters to be vigilant against communal and divisive forces and teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth Reddy said there is a huge anti-incumbency against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat but Modi has created a situation wherein people in Old City are forced to vote for Owaisi by whipping communal passions through its leaders.

Speaking at different election meetings as well as at “Meet the Press” in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Congress government in Telangana state of imposing 'RRR tax' (Rahul, Revanth and Razakar tax) on businessmen for funding the party’s activities in other states.

The Chief Minister said it was Modi, who resorted to extortion of money from corporates and businessmen in the name of electoral bonds and amassed wealth for the BJP. He dared Modi and BJP leaders to swear on Lord Rama that they did not collect funds from businessmen to meet election expenses.

“Modi, who indulged in huge corruption in the name of electoral bonds, has no moral right to point fingers at others. I am ready to face whatever probe he orders on RRR tax. I challenge Modi to order a probe on electoral bonds," Revanth Reddy said.

He said the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana were a straight fight between the Congress and the BJP and the BRS is nowhere in the picture. He expressed confidence that the Congress will win 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

He alleged that the BRS is working for the victory of the BJP in six constituencies as part of a conspiracy to defeat the Congress.

The Chief Minister made a passionate appeal to the people of Mahabubnagar district in particular to elect the Congress candidate as a person from this district has become the chief minister after a gap of seven decades.

"There is a clear wave in favour of the Congress in Telangana. People are happy with the performance of the Congress government which implemented five out of six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power. We will also waive off crop loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15. About 50 lakh households are benefitting every month due to the implementation of free power up to 200 units and gas cylinders for `500," he said.