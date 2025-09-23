CM Unveils Master Plan For Medaram Temple

Warangal: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday released the new designs for the development and reconstruction of the Sammakka-Saralamma Temple during his visit to Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by panchayat raj minister Seethakka, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and district collector T.S. Divakar, inspected the temple premises to finalise the master plan for permanent development works.

Officials presented the proposed designs for the temple’s expansion to priests and elders of Adivasi and tribal communities. Tribal associations also raised cultural and traditional concerns with the Chief Minister, who heard their views before the priests and community elders unanimously approved the plan.

The biennial Medaram Maha Jatara, one of Asia’s largest tribal festivals, attracts devotees not only from across Telangana but also from neighbouring states to seek blessings from Sammakka and Saralamma. The government has pledged to give the temple a new look with structures durable for at least a century.

The master plan includes a grand archway (Kalathoranam) at the entrance; new platforms for Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagididdaraju, and Govindaraju in a single row as suggested by priests; a separate platform for Nagulamma; and four queue lines to streamline the movement of devotees during the festival.

The government allocated ₹58.2 crore for platform development (gaddelu), ₹6.8 crore for artistic works, ₹39 crore for the development of Jampanna Vagu and bathing ghats, ₹50 crore for devotees’ accommodation, and ₹52.5 crore for road development. Officials said additional funds would be provided if needed.

Speaking at the temple premises, Revanth Reddy announced that reconstruction would be completed within 100 days using modern technology, regardless of cost. He emphasised his insistence on using stone instead of cement for durability, citing the centuries-old Ramappa Temple, which earned Unesco recognition. He said the Sammakka-Saralamma temple would likewise stand as a lasting testament of faith.

Meanwhile, the government also released a digital video of the temple’s master plan, which has received wide appreciation on social media.