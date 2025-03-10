Revanth Slams BRS for Opposing His Delhi Trips

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday strongly criticised the BRS and BJP leaders for their objections to his frequent visits to Delhi. He accused them of obstructing Telangana's development and politicising his efforts to secure funds and projects from the Centre for Telangana.

In an informal chat with media persons at the Legislative Assembly premises on Monday, Revanth Reddy responded to the criticism of opposition parties that he had visited Delhi 39 times since taking office. "I am going to Delhi to secure funds and projects for Telangana. What’s wrong if I went to Delhi 39 times? I will go to Delhi 99 times if it benefits Telangana," he asserted.

Revanth Reddy dubbed BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao an "invalid currency coin" and questioned the former minister’s authority to criticise his trips to Delhi.

Responding to Rama Rao’s comments earlier in the day that Chandrashekar Rao does not need to attend the Assembly sessions as no one in the Assembly matched his stature, Revanth Reddy hit back, saying, "I defeated KCR in the Assembly elections as the TPCC chief. Isn’t that enough stature? These statements reflect KTR’s arrogance."

The Chief Minister went on to compare Chandrashekar Rao, Rama Rao and Harish Rao to a sadistic villain portrayed by actor S.J. Surya in the movie 'Spider', accusing them of deriving sadistic pleasure from public suffering, citing incidents like the SLBC tunnel tragedy and crop failures due to extreme heat conditions.

He lashed out at BJP leaders Kishan Reddy and Etala Rajender, accusing them of stalling key infrastructure projects. He alleged that Rajendra was obstructing land acquisition for elevated corridors along Rajiv Rahadari and NH 44 to prevent the Congress government from gaining credit for the development.

The Chief Minister challenged BJP leaders to secure central approvals and funds for crucial projects. "If Telangana BJP leaders bring these funds, I will organise a grand felicitation ceremony for them in the city with lakhs of people," he declared.

Addressing the issue of SC sub-categorisation reservations, Revanth Reddy clarified that the new reservations would only apply to future job notifications and not ongoing recruitment processes. He dismissed demands to apply new reservations to past notifications, citing legal complications that could lead to cancellations, ultimately affecting lakhs of job aspirants. He also criticised MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga, accusing him of echoing the BJP’s stance despite the Congress resolving the three-decade-long SC sub-categorisation issue amicably.