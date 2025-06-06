Revanth Slammed Farm House Politics Of BRS

Nalgonda: The venue of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s public meeting on Friday was carefully chosen: He was speaking at a public meeting just 13 km from BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli and 3 km from Vasalamarri, adopted by Rao during his tenure as chief minister.

Revanth Reddy alleged that there was a conspiracy behind Rao adopting Vasalamarri and constructing a road from Yadagirigutta to his farmhouse, demolishing several structures on the way. He accused the BRS government of destroying Vasalamarri in the name of redevelopment and then abandoning the project midway.

He said it was now the responsibility of the Congress government to restore and develop the village and directed Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah to visit Vasalamarri and get a firsthand account of its condition. People from Vasalamarri and neighbouring villages near Erravalli attended the public meeting in large numbers.

Later, at the meeting held in Tirumalapuram of Thurkapally mandal, Revanth Reddy appeared visibly disinterested when Graduates MLC Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna tried to offer him a shawl. As Revanth was about to light the ceremonial lamp, Mallanna approached him with a shawl, but the Chief Minister gently declined and asked him to proceed with him toward the lamp instead.

Later, Mallanna presented shawls to ministers Damodar Rajanrsimha, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. He made no further attempt to honour the Chief Minister but handed over a memorandum on unspecified issues. Mallanna hails from Madharam village in Thurkapally mandal.



