Revanth Sets Up 3-Member Panel to Draft Cow Protection Policy

Hyderabad: In a move to strengthen cow protection in the state, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy on the development and scientific management of goshalas (cow shelters).

Revanth Reddy has constituted a committee consisting of three senior officials to draft a policy after studying best practices from various states. The three-member committee will have animal husbandry department special chief secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh, endowments department principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar and agriculture department secretary M. Raghunandan Rao.

During a review meeting on Tuesday evening at his residence, the Chief Minister stressed the cultural and religious significance of cows in the state's traditions. He stated that the protection of cows should be at the core of the policies and that the feelings of devotees should also be taken into account.

Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the large number of cows donated by devotees to goshalas (cow shelters). He noted that many of these cows often meet with untimely deaths due to space constraints and other challenges. He expressed a strong desire to overcome these difficulties and ensure that cow protection remains a primary focus of the state's policy.

To address the challenges, the Chief Minister proposed that, in the first phase, modern goshalas with state-of-the-art facilities should be established in four strategic locations. He suggested building these shelters near prominent temples like the Vemulawada and Yadagirigutta temples, as well as in areas like Yenikepally on the city outskirts and adjacent to Veterinary University in Rajendranagar.

The Chief Minister also pointed out the need for special care of cows donated with deep religious devotion, especially those dedicated during religious events. He recommended the establishment of a shelter with at least 100 acres of land near Vemulawada to cater to the growing need.

Revanth Reddy assured that the state government would spare no expense in its efforts to ensure cow protection. "We are committed to spending whatever it takes to protect cows in the state," he affirmed.

Following the meeting, the officials presented a detailed "Approach Paper" to the Chief Minister, outlining the plans and strategies for establishing and managing the goshalas.