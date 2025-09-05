Revanth Sets December 9, 2027 Deadline for SLBC Project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has set December 9, 2027, as the deadline for completing the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works and dedicating the project to the people of Telangana. The Chief Minister directed that not a single day’s delay would be tolerated in the execution of the crucial irrigation scheme.

Chairing a review meeting on the project with irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials on Thursday, Revanth Reddy said that the SLBC was not only vital for Nalgonda district but also of immense importance to the entire state. He pointed out that the project had the potential to deliver water to farmers without additional cost, making it one of the most beneficial initiatives.

He instructed officials to immediately resolve issues between the Srisailam and Akkampally reservoirs and stressed that clearances pending with the forest department must be prioritised for resolution. Revanth directed Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao to convene the Cabinet meeting before September 15 to discuss and accord approvals for fast tracking SLBC tunnel works.

The Chief Minister announced that the government would provide funds for the works through a green channel, ensuring there is no financial hindrance. He warned the contracting agency, JP Associates, that accountability would be enforced and any delay in tunnel excavation would not be accepted. He asked the company to mobilise all necessary equipment at the earliest and to utilise the expertise of Singareni engineers in the excavation works.

Reviewing the technical aspects, the Chief Minister underlined the need for uninterrupted power supply for tunnel operations. He said a target of completing 175 metres of tunnelling per month has been set. Of the 44-km-long tunnel, around 9 km remains unfinished. The works had stalled after a collapse in the inlet section near Srisailam dam in February this year, but the government has now resolved to speed up construction.

Revanth Reddy said that the SLBC tunnel must be completed under all circumstances and reiterated that it would be formally inaugurated on December 9, 2027. He directed officials and contractors to treat the deadline as non-negotiable and ensure continuous progress until the project is realised.