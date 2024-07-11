Revanth sends bouquet, wishes long life to Bandi on birthday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy were among a host of eminent personalities who wished Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on his birthday on Thursday (July 11).

Revanth Reddy sent a bouquet to Sanjay Kumar's residence, and wished the Union minister of state for home affairs good health so that he can continue his service for the growth of Telangana state and take part in the 'people's rule' (praja palana).Kishan Reddy took to his X account and also prayed for Bandi Sanjay's good health and long life.Among other eminent personalities, Australian MP Dr Daniel Mulino conveyed birthday wishes to Bandi Sanjay. In a video message, Dr. Mulino congratulated Bandi Sanjay on his appointment as a central minister. He invited Bandi Sanjay to visit Australia soon.General secretary of Indian Cultural Association of Victoria Rajkumar Vadlakonda and adviser to Victorian state government Dr Raj Saini also wished Bandi Sanjay.BJP's top leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Om Birla and Pralhad Joshi, shared posts on X, wishing Bandi Sanjay good health and long life on the occasion.