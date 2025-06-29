Revanth Sees Demons Blocking State Growth

Hyderabad: Stating that the hurdles related to the Kancha Gachibowli land placed by the Opposition were temporary, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy asserted that the state government within the judicial framework would fight a legal battle to reclaim the site and use it to generate employment opportunities.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the P. Janardhan Reddy (PJR) flyover between Kondapur and Gachibowli here on Saturday, Revanth Reddy said, "Despite attempts by a few individuals to create hurdles, the government will not back down. The government will wage a legal battle in courts to retain the Kancha Gachibowli land and IT companies will be established to provide jobs to youths."

Speaking about Telangana Rising 2047 vision policy and the Kancha Gachobowli land, he called the people who were obstructing the growth of the state “demons.”

The Chief Minister said that after touring the US, Japan and South Korea, around `2.25 lakh crore investments were roped in for the state. The government wanted to generate five lakh employment opportunities and attract over `1 lakh crore investments by developing the 400-acre land in Gachibowli, he said. “Some people attempted to create hurdles but they are temporary.”

He listed establishments and infrastructure like HiTec City, Metro Rail, and BHEL before that, that the Congress had brought to the city, Revanth Reddy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not doing enough for the state and asked: “What did Kishan Reddy bring for Telangana while being Central minister.” He noted that the state had eight BJP Lok Sabha members.

“What did Modi give Telangana? Bengaluru got the Metro, Chennai headed by the DMK got the Metro, Andhra Pradesh got the Metro, Gujarat got the bullet train and `2 lakh crore, Gujarat also got the Sabarmati riverfront, Dehi got the Yamuna riverfront, Uttar Pradesh got the Ganga riverfront. When we ask for the Musi riverfront, he (the Prime Minister) is not granting it. Metro is not being granted and the same is with Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Referring to environmental conservation measures, the Chief Minister mentioned a series of steps taken by the state government including reclaiming encroached government properties through HYDRAA, making sure only electric buses are purchased for the city and encouraging e-autorickshaws. He said that India's first Net-Zero Future City would come up in Telangana.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Serilingampally MLA Arkepudi Gandhi participated in the inaugural programme.