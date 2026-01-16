Revanth Seeks Special Officers to Take Army Civilian Issues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday requested Army authorities to appoint special officers to take up unresolved issues, including defence land allotment for state development works, pending administrative clearances and proposals linked to defence establishments. He stressed that regular deliberations were needed to prevent matters from remaining unresolved for years.

Revanth Reddy also raised the issue of Sainik Schools, pointing out that Telangana had not received any such schools over the past decade while several other states had been sanctioned two to four each. He urged Army officials to consider sanctioning Sainik Schools for Telangana and sought the shifting of the Southern Command Centre headquarters to Hyderabad.

He was speaking at the civil military liaison conference here, organised by Headquarters, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area of the Indian Army, in coordination with the state government. The meeting focused on clearing administrative bottlenecks and improving coordination on issues where civil and military responsibilities overlap.

Presided over by Revanth Reddy, the conference was jointly led by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and Major General Ajay Mishra, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. Senior officials from the revenue, home, energy, urban development, transport, social justice, Sainik Welfare and law and order departments attended the meeting along with senior Army officers.

Defence land requirements for infrastructure projects and cases involving land under adverse possession were also discussed. The Chief Minister assured the Army of full cooperation from the state government in resolving these matters.

Referring to existing support extended by the state, he cited the allocation of 3,000 acres in Vikarabad district for the establishment of a low frequency Navy radar station.

Issues related to the welfare, resettlement and administrative support for ex-servicemen and their families also came up for discussion. Officials said steps would be taken to address these concerns in coordination with the Sainik Welfare department. Both civil and military officials agreed that such liaison meetings should be held regularly to ensure faster decision-making and smoother coordination.