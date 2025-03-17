Revanth seeks Modi's appointment for 42% BC quota approval

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an appointment for requesting the Central government's approval for two Bills, which the Legislative Assembly approved to increase reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42 per cent.

He has invited leaders from all major political parties, including the Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM and the CPI, to join an all-party delegation led by him to New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister.

In his letter to Modi, Revanth Reddy stressed the need for the Central government's approval to implement the 42 per cent BC quota. Addressing the Assembly earlier, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to leading an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet Modi to secure the Centre’s nod during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

“Today, as the Leader of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and as the Chief Minister, I solemnly declare that based on the most scientific, methodically rigorous caste survey conducted in the state, we can say that the BCs population in Telangana is 56.36 per cent. We are now resolving to ensure 42 per cent reservations for this group in education, jobs and employment and political representation."

Stating that Telangana is proud to lead the social revolution in India, Revanth Reddy said, "It is my honour to announce the longest pending demand of the subaltern groups since Indian Independence, the yearning of our brothers and sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted and recognised in an official census has finally found deliverance. Be on the right side of history and let each one of us become a champion of this historic move."

Revanth Reddy also highlighted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pre-election promise to enhance BC reservations to 42 per cent. He stated that upon assuming power, the Congress government initiated a BC caste census process on February 4, 2024 and completed it on February 4, 2025. Expressing gratitude to those who participated in the caste survey, he underscored the unity in the Assembly regarding the necessity of increasing the BC quota.

He also announced that February 4 would be observed as ‘Social Justice Day’ in recognition of the state government's commitment to BC welfare. The previous BRS administration had proposed a 37 per cent reservation for BCs, but the Congress government has withdrawn that Bill and is now seeking a 42 per cent quota, he said.

He called on Union ministers and BJP leaders G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy to facilitate an appointment with Modi.

The Chief Minister entrusted TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud with the responsibility of coordinating with Rahul Gandhi for a meeting to request him to raise the issue in Parliament.

BRS MLA T. Harish Rao voiced his party’s support for the Congress government’s Bill. However, he proposed amendments to extend the 42 per cent BC reservation to government contracts and urged the government to allocate Rs.20,000 crore for BC welfare in the upcoming budget. Stressing that Centre’s permission was not required, he emphasised the need for a strong BC sub-plan.

Harish Rao called on Rahul Gandhi to leverage his position as the Leader of the Opposition to push for the Bill's approval in Parliament. He reassured that BRS MPs would stand with Congress leaders in their efforts to secure the enhanced quota.

MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi supported the Bill but demanded that the BC-E category (which includes socially and educationally backward Muslims) receive an eight per cent reservation, with the remaining 34 per cent distributed among categories A, B, C, and D. He urged the Congress government to fulfill its manifesto promise of extending BC reservations to local bodies and called for a clear timeline for gram panchayat, MPTC, ZPTC, and municipal elections.