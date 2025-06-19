Revanth Seeks Faster Approval For Metro Phase-2

Revanth Reddy met Khattar at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Thursday and briefed the Union minister about the importance of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project, which is being taken up over 76.4 km, to meet the growing requirement of public transportation in the fast-developing megapolis.

He said the Metro Rail Phase-2 will create hassle-free commuting and also contribute to sustainable development once the project is completed.

Revanth Reddy also informed the Union minister that the state government was ready to undertake the `24,269-crore project as a joint venture with the Centre. He said the detailed project report had been submitted with necessary amendments as per the suggestions of the Union urban development minister and sought necessary permissions from other departments considering the importance of the project.

The State Cabinet on June 5 approved the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project for three corridors. This phase of the project is to be undertaken as a 50:50 joint venture between the state government and the Centre. The three corridors include RGI Airport to Future City (Skills University), second stretch from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Medchal and third stretch from the JBS to Shamirpet.

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs Mallu Ravi and K. Raghuveer Reddy, state government special representative in Delhi A.P. Jitender Reddy, Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy, coordinating secretary of Centrally-sponsored projects Dr Gaurav Uppal and others participated in the meeting.