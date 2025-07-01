Where is the Top Management? CM Revanth at Sigachi Explosion Site

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday sought a detailed report on the exact reasons behind the powerful explosion that claimed the lives of over 35 people on Monday in Sigachi industries pharma plant at Pashamailaram in Sangareddy district.

Instructing officials to find the reasons behind the incident to ensure that such incidents in factories and industries would not reoccur in future, he asked officials from various departments concerned to work in coordination to know the causes.

Revanth Reddy along with Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, Labour and Employment Minister G Vivek Venkat Swamy and other officials inspected the industry and reviewed the relief and rescue operations.

He expressed displeasure over the absence of top management of the company even after the 24 hours after the incident. “How can the company management be so lethargic when such a major incident happens in the industry?” he asked.

He asked the company officials to meet the district incharge Minister and Labour Minister immediately. He also asked officials to inspect other industries in Pashamailaram and its surroundings to know the ground reality.