Revanth Seeks British Help To Fund Musi Project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged British companies to join as partners in the Musi river rejuvenation project, being undertaken by the state government on a grand scale to promote Hyderabad as one of the world’s best living cities.

An official delegation led by British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron called on the Chief Minister and discussed opportunities for collaboration. Revanth Reddy briefed the envoy on the state government’s initiatives to strengthen the manufacturing sector and expand investment prospects in Telangana. He invited British investors to explore opportunities in pharmaceuticals, the electric vehicle sector, and the Bharat Future City development.

Responding positively, Cameron said the UK government was ready to extend cooperation in the education and technology sectors as well. The Chief Minister highlighted the draft Telangana Education Policy and sought the UK’s participation in shaping it.

The British envoy also agreed to extend the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to meritorious students from Telangana on a co-funding basis. In addition, the UK government expressed readiness to provide training for government schoolteachers and professors in the state.

Revanth Reddy further requested that UK universities consider operating campuses in Hyderabad to provide better access for Telangana students pursuing British higher education.

Deputy High Commissioner to Hyderabad Gareth Wynn Owen, Political Economy Advisor Nalini Raghuram, and the Chief Minister’s Special Secretary B. Ajith Reddy were present at the meeting.