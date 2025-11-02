Revanth Seeks 30K Majority In Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged voters to deliver a 30,000-vote majority to Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav in the November 11 Jubilee Hills byelection, assuring that the government would develop the constituency with “hundreds of crores.”

Turning his attack toward the BRS leadership during roadshows and street-corner meetings, Revanth Reddy said party working president K.T. Rama Rao must first respond to the corruption allegations levelled by his sister K. Kavitha before seeking votes. “Kavitha herself said KCR, KTR and Harish Rao amassed wealth through irregular contracts and commissions. Before stepping into Jubilee Hills, KTR must answer those charges,” Revanth said, adding that the BRS had “lost its moral right” to talk about sentiment or ethics.

Promising to honour Congress stalwart P. Janardhan Reddy, Revanth announced that Borabanda would be renamed PJR Borabanda, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. “After the election, we will come back here for a victory rally,” he said. At a meeting in Borabanda, Revanth accused K. Chandrashekar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao of betraying Telangana’s political values and misleading voters. “The people have already sent the car to the shed,” he said, referring to the BRS symbol. “Those who once roamed in luxury cars are now going around in autos in Jubilee Hills.”



He recalled how Chandrashekar Rao had first broken a long-standing tradition of consensus by fielding a BRS candidate in the bypoll necessitated by the passing of P. Janardhan Reddy. “When PJR, the people’s leader, passed away, every party, including the TD, supported making the election unanimous in his memory. But KCR fielded a rival candidate against PJR’s family, and that’s when this bad culture began,” he said.



Taking a swipe at Rama Rao, Revanth said, “The man who expelled his own sister from the party over property disputes is now going around seeking votes for another family in Jubilee Hills,” referring to BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, wife of late MLA Maganti Gopinath, whose death led to the bypoll. “The proverb fits perfectly — one who won’t feed his own mother is now offering gold bangles to his aunt,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the crowd. He questioned why the BRS, which held the seat for a decade, had failed to bring visible progress and was now relying on sympathy.



“I promised to give Azharuddin a ministerial position if he was voted to power, which I fulfilled even though he didn’t win,” he said. “The women never ate the poor-quality rice given by the BRS; they fed it to pets and cattle. They’re consuming it now only because of the quality we provided,” Revanth added. Leading a roadshow through Erragadda, the Chief Minister was greeted by residents waving Congress flags. He said the Congress campaign represented “truth and governance, not emotion or sympathy.” Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav accompanied Revanth during the roadshow, which drew heavy local participation.

