Revanth Seeking Credit for BRS Era Projects: Harish

Hyderabad:Senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao on Saturday alleged that the Congress government cancelled development works worth Rs 1,070 crore in Siddipet constituency, attributing it to political vendetta by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to reporters in Siddipet, he said several projects were affected, including a veterinary college, which he alleged was shifted to Kodangal. He also referred to cancellation of works related to the Ranganayaka Sagar tourism project, Shilparamam at Komati Cheruvu, Siddipet Outer Ring Road, an agriculture college, a sports stadium and new police stations.



Harish Rao also alleged that the Chief Minister was seeking to take credit for projects initiated by the previous BRS government, in connection with the proposed inauguration of a palm oil factory in Siddipet.



He demanded restoration of the cancelled projects and called for completion of loan waiver for 22,829 farmers in the constituency, along with release of three pending Rythu Bandhu instalments.



“Revanth Reddy may have his name etched on foundation stones or inauguration plaques but it will be former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who will be remembered by people for bringing development to Siddipet,” Harish Rao said.

