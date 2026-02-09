Revanth Blames BJP, BRS For Civic Bodies’ Woes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said the 12-year-old BJP government at the Centre and the previous BRS government that ruled the state for a decade had failed Telangana. He appealed to voters to support the Congress in the municipal elections scheduled for February 11, citing development and welfare measures implemented by his government in the last two years.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Chief Minister said urban civic bodies have been facing problems because of neglect shown by the BJP and BRS governments to local administrations.

Stating that the Congress government has been trying to address these issues and, as municipal administration minister, Revanth Reddy said he would ensure that every municipality and municipal corporation has a master plan for the development.

He said the municipal elections were witnessing a three-cornered contest and urged voters to deliver a strong mandate to the Congress, keeping past experience and future prospects in mind.

Accusing the BJP-led central government of discriminating against Telangana since 2014, Revanth Reddy alleged the Centre had not approved a single project proposed by the state government.

Referring to a recent visit by BJP national president Nitin Nabin to the state, the Chief Minister said no announcement was made on granting national project status to Palamuru–Rangareddy lift irrigation project (PRLIS).

He said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who campaigned in Adilabad, did not promise his cooperation to the Telangana government for completing the Pranahita-Chevella project for providing irrigation and drinking water to about two lakh acres in Adilabad district.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP leaders of compromising Telangana’s interests before the Centre. He referred to promises made during the Hyderabad floods on compensation for damaged vehicles, and said the BJP failed to honour them after securing votes in the 2020 GHMC elections. He alleged that claims of sanctioning large funds to Telangana were misleading, and said the Centre was returning less than the State’s tax contribution.

Revanth Reddy said that for every rupee paid to the Centre, Telangana received only 42 paise, while Karnataka received 16 paise, Tamil Nadu 26 paise and Kerala 49 paise. He termed this an injustice to southern States, and said northern States such as Bihar received ₹6.06, Madhya Pradesh ₹2.09 and Uttar Pradesh ₹2.90.

Questioning the role of the two Union ministers from Telangana, he said the Centre did not approve the Musi rejuvenation project, Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, special funds for Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, ITIR or semiconductor projects, and no additional assistance during the Khammam floods. He said the land acquisition for the Warangal airport too was funded by the state.

Taking exception to BJP leaders invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the municipal elections, the Chief Minister said local issues should be the focus. He accused the BJP of resorting to religious politics and said such tactics reflected “intellectual bankruptcy”.

Revanth Reddy also alleged a tacit understanding between the BJP and BRS, linking it to what he claimed was inaction in cases related to phone tapping, the Kaleshwaram project and the Formula E race.

He said the BRS had supported the BJP on demonetisation, farm laws and triple talaq, and referred to a statement attributed to BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao that he "does not require any funds for Telangana from the Centre but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's affection is enough” during a public meeting to mark the inaugural of Mission Bhagiratha in Medak in August 2016, in the presence of the Prime Minister.

“We will not let BRS sprout again in the state politics”, the Chief Minister said, adding that the BRS should be “cleaned with acid” to “free the state from the disgruntled forces”.

He asked whether Chandrashekar Rao, Rama Rao and Harish Rao were “not the main reasons for today’s problems”, and alleged that BRS leaders were “speaking with arrogance like the cocaine and ganja addicts.”

Outlining the Congress government’s initiatives, Revanth Reddy cited timely payment of salaries to government employees on first of every month, enhancement of the Aarogyasri health insurance limit from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, free bus travel for women in RTC services, issuance of new ration cards with supply of fine rice, and waiver of farm loans. He said ₹9,000 crore was paid in nine days under Rythu Bharosa, a ₹500 bonus was provided for fine rice, and 3,500 Indiramma houses were sanctioned per constituency, with ₹5 lakh assistance for poor house builders.

He said 70,000 government job vacancies had been filled, the Young India Skills University and Sports University established, Young India Residential Schools initiated, and projects such as the Bharat Future City launched.

He also referred to the conduct of a BC caste census and resolution of the long-pending SC categorisation issue. Urging voters to choose what was best for Telangana, he said the Congress government was committed to the state's development and public welfare.