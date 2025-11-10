Revanth Says KTR Campaign is Like Item Song Dance

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy compared the campaign of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao with that of a dance to an item song in films. Reacting to Rama Rao waving the BRS kanduva to DJ music during the campaign, Revanth Reddy said it reminded everyone of the Sreeleela’s item song in the movie ‘Pushpa2’.

Explaining his proactive approach for the well-being of cine workers, who stay in large numbers in the Jubilee Hills segment, Revanth Reddy said that he had laid down a clear condition to film producers that he would agree for a hike in ticket rates only if 20 per cent of the enhanced revenue was spent on the welfare of cine workers. He said Rama Rao would prefer to spend time chatting with film stars in guest houses while the Congress government was working for the cine workers’ welfare. He also came down heavily on the BRS regime for spreading drug culture in the city.