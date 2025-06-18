Revanth Says Absolutely No Cabinet Clearances For Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday categorically said that the then BRS government, in its 10-year rule and 96 meetings of the state Cabinet, never discussed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) details, its locations, or other aspects.

“The only times the Cabinet talked about it was when it came to revising project costs. Other than that, the then Cabinets never discussed the project,” Revanth Reddy said.



The Chief Minister, answering questions at a press meet at the Secretariat, said the government will submit full and comprehensive details to the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry probing the Kaleshwaram project before June 30. “The government received a letter asking for details about the cabinet approval references by former BRS government ministers Etala Rajendar and T. Harish Rao. All the details and full documentary evidence will be sent to the commission,” Revanth Reddy said.



He said he cannot elaborate anymore as anything else he says may be seen as trying to influence the commission and give scope for BRS leaders to approach courts levelling such allegations.