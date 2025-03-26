Revanth Rules Out By-polls for Turncoat MLAs’ Seats

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of byelections in Telangana, despite ongoing legal proceedings in the Supreme Court over the defection of BRS MLAs to the Congress. Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister asserted that there was no precedent for bypolls in such cases during the nine-year BRS rule, and the same convention would be followed now.

Revanth Reddy dismissed speculation around byelections in constituencies represented by defector MLAs, pointing out that previous BRS government inducted defected legislators into the Cabinet without subjecting them to bypolls.

“I can’t understand how bypolls will come. The legislation is the same, the judiciary is the same, the Constitution is the same, the Speaker's office is the same and the ruling and opposition parties also exist in the House like before” he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that between 2014 and 2023, when MLAs from various parties joined the then-ruling BRS, no bypolls were conducted. “Some of them even became ministers and took oath at Raj Bhavan. Yet, no byelections were held. We are only following that precedent,” he stated.

He also appealed to all MLAs to focus on governance and development rather than political distractions. “I urge everyone not to worry about bypolls. There will be none. Let’s concentrate on development,” Revanth Reddy said.

The remarks sparked sharp reactions from BRS MLAs, who argued that the defection issue was sub-judice and questioned the Chief Minister's right to speak on it in the House.

Responding, Revanth Reddy said, “Yes, the case is in the Supreme Court, but this House has certain privileges. Discussions held here are protected. Those making public statements outside about imminent bypolls don’t enjoy such protection.”

The Chief Minister said that in cases of legislative ambiguity, conventions and past practices guide current decisions. “In parliamentary democracy, conventions play a key role. No action was taken against defected MLAs earlier. The same will apply now,” he added.

He accused the BRS and BJP leaders of engaging in propaganda about impending bypolls.

“They are spreading falsehoods. If the BJP gets its way, we may even have Assembly elections in 2029 as part of their One Nation-One Election agenda six months beyond the schedule of December 2028. So, there’s no reason for panic,” he said.

Referring to criticism of his meetings with MLAs from different parties, Revanth Reddy said these were held purely for constituency-level developmental discussions and were being misrepresented as political manoeuvres. “Photos and videos are being misinterpreted. Our focus is governance, not politics,” he said.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive development. “I’m accessible to all legislators, regardless of their party. We have approved projects for opposition MLAs like Padma Rao Goud and Bandla Krishna Mohan. We are committed to solving issues in every region,” he said.

The Chief Minister also hit back at the opposition’s criticism over financial management, stating that Telangana leads in tax revenue, with 85 per cent of its income coming from its own sources. “Instead of cooperating with the government, opposition leaders are spreading negativity,” he said.