Revanth Reviews Monsoon Preparedness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the progress of ongoing works at the 141 identified waterlogging points across Hyderabad, where rainwater harvesting wells were being constructed.

During a high-level review meeting with senior officials to assess the state government's preparedness for monsoon in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister instructed officials to install automatic pumps at these sites to quickly drain excess rainwater and prevent urban flooding.

He stressed the need to take preemptive action based on forecasts provided by the Indian Meteorological Department. He also directed the establishment of a centralised system at the Integrated Command and Control Centre for real-time monitoring of rainfall and flood-related issues.

To avoid disruptions during heavy rains, the Chief Minister urged the city police abd traffic wings, HMWS&SB, and GHMC to remain on high alert. He stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination to ensure smooth functioning and public safety during the monsoon.

The Chief Minister ordered the completion of unfinished desilting works in stormwater drains. He advised the officials to identify high-risk zones and prepare detailed contingency plans to handle potential challenges.

He said special attention must be given to the Core Urban Region within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and called for intensified desilting and flood-prevention measures in this densely populated zone. He also proposed a dedicated policy for the development of lakes, nalas and roads in this urban core. Revanth Reddy said the state government is committed to ensure a safe and responsive infrastructure during the monsoon season.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, CMO officials V Sheshadri and K Manicka Raj, GHMC commissioner RV Karnan, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath and HMDA officials were present in the meeting.