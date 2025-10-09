Revanth Reviews Local Body Poll Preparations, Directs Ministers to Finalize Candidates

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the Congress party is proceeding with the local body election process while facing all challenges. Speaking at a meeting with party leaders, he instructed in-charge ministers and senior leaders to discuss and finalize candidates.

He directed that adequate time be allotted for the nomination process and that nomination forms be sent to field-level offices. Candidates should be finalized as per reservation norms, he said, adding that B-forms and no-due certificates must be issued promptly.

Revanth emphasized that a coordination committee should be set up at Gandhi Bhavan to resolve legal matters and that a toll-free helpline number be established. He said those with election-related experience should be included in the committee.

The selection of MPP and ZP chairperson posts will be decided by the PCC, and leaders were advised not to make political statements until the final decision is announced.

The PCC chief will oversee the BC reservation case pending in the High Court. Revanth added that after the court’s verdict, another meeting would be held at night to plan the next steps. The list of candidates for the first phase should be ready by tonight, he said.