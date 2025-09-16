Revanth: Restructure 2 Discoms Into 3, Speed Up Underground Cabling in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday suggested restructuring the state’s two existing power distribution companies (Discoms) into three, with the proposed new entity focusing exclusively on implementing power subsidy schemes such as free power to agriculture and the Gruhalakshmi scheme that offers 200 units of free power to households. He reviewed the Energy Department’s proposals in a meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior officials.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the new Discom, covering power purchase agreements, staff distribution, division of assets, settlement of arrears and other related matters. He said the government would move ahead with the formation of the new Discom after Cabinet approval and stressed that officials must expedite the planning process.

Energy department officials explained to the Chief Minister that preliminary plans had been drawn up for the proposed Discom in addition to SPDCL and NPDCL. They suggested that electricity consumption for agriculture, major and minor lift irrigation, rural drinking water supply and urban drinking water supply in GHMC areas be brought under the jurisdiction of the new entity.

The meeting also discussed proposals for underground cabling in Greater Hyderabad limits. Officials presented details related to preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) and highlighted the need to upgrade substations in the core urban region before taking up large-scale underground cabling works. The Chief Minister stressed that load replacement measures should be adopted to prevent overloading and that no connection should exceed substation capacity. He advised enhancing substation capacity where necessary and identifying new locations in core areas to meet growing demand.

Revanth Reddy directed that advanced technologies be deployed in urban substations and that underground cabling systems be designed in a way that allows other utilities to use the infrastructure. He asked officials to study similar projects in Bengaluru and other states and to come up with a complete plan for underground cabling by December. He set a target of completing underground cabling works in the core urban region within the next two-and-a-half years.