Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Governor triggers Cabinet expansion rumours

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Sunday met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan here and extended greetings on account of Ugadi festival.

The visit of Chief Minister to Raj Bhavan assumed significance amid rumours of Cabinet expansion any time as the Congress high command has already given green signal to start the process at the earliest.

Though the Chief Minister’s visit to Raj Bhavan was to extend festival greetings to the Governor, speculations are in rife that Revanth Reddy discussed in detail about the possible expansion of the Cabinet to induct four Ministers.

As half a dozen Minister portfolios’ are now pending, the high command was believed to have asked the State leadership to take up Cabinet expansion and discuss the same with senior leaders from Telangana. The senior leaders met the high command in New Delhi and took part in deliberations.

The expansion would be carried out only after taking into consideration the caste equations. As Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Hyderabad did not get preference in the existing Cabinet, chances of inducting MLAs from these districts are brighter.

There were rumours that the Cabinet expansion would be taken up during Ugadi but it did not happen probably because of the recently concluded Assembly budget session. A marathon exercise was already started to collect details of MLAs, who are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet.

If everything fructifies, the Cabinet expansion might be taken up either in the first or second week of April. At present, the strength of the Cabinet is 12 including the Chief Minister.