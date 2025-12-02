Cases Against Gandhis Diversion From Vote Chori: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday accused the BJP of resorting to diversion politics from the vote theft issue and unnecessarily harassing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, registering money laundering cases against them

Speaking at the executive meeting of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) at Gandhi Bhavan here, he said the Gandhi family sacrificed everything for the country. The family played a key role in the country's independence by starting the National Herald newspaper with its own assets.

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi worked hard to support the families of the employees of the National Herald and to ensure their financial stability. That is why a board of directors was needed to revive the newspaper. Thus, the responsibility has been entrusted to senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge to revive the newspaper,” he explained.

“The newspaper was run with assets inherited from Nehru. However, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are being harassed by filing a money laundering case. Rahul Gandhi has taken the vote theft program to the whole country. To divert attention from the issue, they (BJP leaders) are expediting the case,” he said.

“We are passing a resolution strongly condemning the illegal cases filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We want to give a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will stand by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and fight for them at any cost,” Revanth Reddy said.

“We want to give a message to the people in the State that we will stand by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and fight for them at any cost,” he said. Stating that the Congress government is implementing various welfare schemes, he said that it is the responsibility of the district presidents to ensure that every girl child gets Indiramma sarees.

The distribution should be completed by coordinating village-wise. The distribution of 65 lakh sarees in rural areas should be completed by December, while 35 lakh sarees should be distributed to women in urban areas in March.

Revanth Reddy said he would hold a meeting in front of Arts College in Osmania University on December 7 and grant funds for its development. The State government would make Osmania University a top university with international standards.