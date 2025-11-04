Revanth Reddy Wishes Sikhs On Prakash Utsav

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended greetings and best wishes to people of the State on the occasion of 556th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Nanak Devji. Guru Nanak Jayanthi. The CM expressed his hope that the occasion will strengthen the splendid spirit of unity in diversity in the society. ''May His divine teachings of love, compassion and humanity enlighten us and guide us through the right path.” he said.

In his message to the people, the Chief Minister said that Guru Nanak Devji showed the path of peace, harmony and righteousness. Guru ji’s teachings of love, compassion, truthfulness and sacrifice are of eternal relevance. His divine message of purity of thought, excellence of conduct and tolerant temperament is very essential to transform the society for better, he said.