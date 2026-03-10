Revanth Reddy Welcomes Newly Appointed Telangana Governor at RGIA

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy received the newly appointed Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Tuesday.

Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy and other dignitaries were present to receive Shukla.

On Thursday, Droupadi Murmu, President of India, on Thursday appointed Shukla as the Governor of Telangana, replacing Jishnu Dev Varma. Shukla is currently serving as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra. He had assumed charge as the Governor of Telangana on July 31, 2024.