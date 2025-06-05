 Top
Revanth Reddy Urges Public to Strive For Greenest Telangana

Telangana
5 Jun 2025 1:55 PM IST

The CM urged the public to understand nature and do their best to conserve it

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy exhorted the people to rededicate themselves to understanding the nature, respecting its rules and boundaries, and doing their best to bring sustainability to every aspect of their lives, private, public, individual and collective.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday (June 5), he said that the government was totally committed to respecting and protecting nature, through rigorous protection, rejuvenation, recycling, re-use, and sustainability.

He urged the people to come together and strive to make #Telangana the greenest, bluest cleanest and one of the most environmentally-friendly places on Planet Earth.

