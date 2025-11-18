Revanth Reddy Urges Khattar to Approve Musi, Metro Rail Projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday pitched for a robust economic growth in Telangana by seeking the Central government’s assistance in completing the game changing projects like Musi Rejuvenation, Metro Rail expansion, lifting of river Godavari water to Hyderabad and Regional Ring Road.

Participating in the regional meeting of urban development ministers chaired by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister outlined the State government's vision to develop Hyderabad as the most happening global city in the world by taking up a slew of infrastructure development projects.

Seeking the Centre's help, the Chief Minister said that many development projects were pending for approval. Revanth Reddy requested the union minister to grant permissions immediately and also extend support to metro rail phase two, Musi project, Godavari water diversion scheme and regional ring road works.

The Chief Minister briefed Khattar about the zero carbon emission measures including promoting EV vehicles in the State. As many as 3,000 electric buses are also being pressed into the service in Hyderabad in the coming year.

The Future City project, global investments in the new city and the proposed dry port to bolster the state economy was also discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister stressed that "We are not competing with other states in the country. Our competition is with Singapore, Tokyo, and New York cities. It requires the cooperation of the central government".

Stating that the State government will release TelanganaRising Vision Document 2047 on December 9, Revanth Reddy said that "We are working with the aim of making Telangana a one trillion US dollar economy by 2034 and a 3 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. We expect Telangana to contribute 10 percent of the country's economy."

Revanth Reddy mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop the country into a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047 in line with Vikasit Bharat 2047.