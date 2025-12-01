Revanth Reddy Urges HUDCO to Grant Loans at Low Interest Rates

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged HUDCO Chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha to provide loans at lower interest rates for the prestigious development projects launched by the State government.

The HUDCO Chairman met with the Chief Minister in Hyderabad on Monday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister appealed to Sanjay to provide loans at low interest rates for the construction of prestigious projects - Bharat Future City, Hyderabad Metro Rail extension, RRR and Radial Roads.

The Chief Minister briefed the HUDCO Chairman about the construction of greenfield roads from the Bharat Future City to Chennai via Bangalore and Amaravati, greenfield highway to Bandar Port and the bullet train.

He also brought the issue of loan restructuring (loan reconstruction) to the attention of the HUDCO Chairman and the high interest rate on the loans taken by the government in the past. The Chairman responded positively to address the issue of the payment of high interest rate on the loans.

Considering the fast pace growth of the State, Revanth Reddy requested to provide loans at lower interest rates for new projects. The HUDCO Chairman informed Revanth Reddy loans have already been sanctioned for Indiramma's houses and also responded positively to immediate release of loans for the construction of another 10 lakh houses.

On this occasion, he invited the HUDCO Chairman to attend the Global Summit to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.