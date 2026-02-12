 Top
Revanth Reddy Meets Civil Aviation Minister, Seeks Expedited Clearances for Proposed Airports

Telangana
12 Feb 2026 3:02 PM IST

CM presses for early works at Mamunur, feasibility study for Kothagudem, approvals for Anthargam, and land handover for Adilabad

Revanth Reddy met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and invited him to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Gandhi Sarovar Project, scheduled to be held in the last week of February.
New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu and discussed the development of proposed airports in the State.
The Chief Minister urged the Centre to immediately commence works on the proposed Mamunur airport, stating that land acquisition for the project has already been completed.
He informed the Minister that land has been identified at Palvancha for the proposed Kothagudem airport and requested that an Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) survey and feasibility study be conducted at the earliest.
Revanth Reddy also sought immediate clearances for the proposed Anthargam airport, noting that an alternative site has been identified for the project.
Regarding the proposed Adilabad airport, the Chief Minister said the State government is ready to hand over an additional 249.82 acres of land to the Centre and urged that works be initiated without delay.
Several Telangana Congress MPs were present during the meeting.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
