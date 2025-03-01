Revanth Reddy unveils Young India Police School website

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled the Young India Police website and a brochure on Saturday at the ICCC here.

During the event, the Chief Minister reviewed school uniforms, in preparation for the admission process starting from the 2025-26 academic year. He proposed that the Police School be developed as a national role model, similar to Sainik Schools.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to adopt innovative approaches in the education system and stressed the importance of prioritizing sports in the curriculum. He also recommended that children of police martyrs' families be given first priority in admissions.

The event was attended by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand, Additional DGP (Operations) Stephen Ravindra, and other senior officials. Notably, the Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for the construction of an international-standard school for the children of police families on October 21, 2024.



