Revanth Reddy Unveils Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy in Davos

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has unveiled its Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–30 at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, signalling the State’s intent to play a far more consequential role in shaping the future of global healthcare, advanced therapeutics, and sustainable bio-manufacturing.

The policy articulates a decisive shift from scale-driven manufacturing to value-led, innovation-powered growth and positions Telangana as a globally integrated life sciences hub across discovery, development, and deployment.

With a clear ambition to rank among the top five life sciences clusters worldwide by 2030, the policy targets USD 25 billion in investments, creation of 500,000 high-quality jobs, and deeper integration into global life sciences value chains.

The manufacturing depth is increasingly complemented by high-value R and D and innovation activity. Several global sciences organizations -including Amgen, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lilly, among several others have established or expanded R and D, digital, and global capability centres in Hyderabad, reflecting confidence in the Telangana’s scientific talent and innovation-ready infrastructure.

The Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–30 represents a deliberate scale-up, designed to accelerate Telangana’s transition from being indispensable to global supply chains to becoming a global originator of advanced therapies and platforms.

The policy was unveiled by the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the presence of the Minister for IT and Industries, D. Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumarand the CEO, Telangana Life Sciences, Shakthi M. Nagappan.

Unveiling the policy, Revanth Reddy said, “We are building one of the world’s most trusted and transformational bioscience ecosystems—driving global health impact from Telangana. The policy’s global unveiling at Davos reflects Telangana’s conviction that the next phase of growth in life sciences will be driven by cross-border collaboration, global capital, and shared innovation agendas.”

“In the last two years alone, we have been able to attract investment to the tune of Rs.73,000 crore. With the launch of the new policy, we are now aiming to attract Rs.2 lakh crore over the next five years. The policy prioritizes frontier science and advanced manufacturing platforms, including cell and gene therapies, peptides, precision fermentation, and other next-generation modalities.

It strengthens the broader ecosystem across clinical research, pharma services, diagnostics, medical electronics and digital health—positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for global life sciences hubs.