Revanth Reddy unveils Gulf Bharosa scheme poster

Telangana
DC Web Desk
29 March 2025 3:57 PM IST

Telangana government is implementing Gulf Bharosa scheme to support families of gulf workers

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday unveiled a poster and documentary prepared by Pravasi Mitra Sanstha regarding the Gulf Bharosa scheme being implemented by the State government to support the families of gulf workers in Hyderabad. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday unveiled a poster and documentary prepared by Pravasi Mitra Sanstha regarding the Gulf Bharosa scheme being implemented by the State government to support the families of gulf workers at his residence here.

The documentary was prepared in the backdrop of the State government’s initiative to implement various welfare programmes for the social security of gulf workers.

Telangana Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Eeravatri Anil, Pravasi Mitra representatives Manda Bheem Reddy, P. Sunil Kumar Reddy, Chennamaneni Srinivasa Rao, P.L. K. Reddy, Kalyan Kumar, Jabbar and others participated in the programme.


