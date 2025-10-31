 Top
CM Revanth Undertakes Aerial Survey in Warangal

Telangana
31 Oct 2025 4:20 PM IST

Revanth Reddy later interacted with families affected due to the impact of the cyclone and assured all possible help from the government

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy undertaking an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Warangal and Husnabad on Friday to assess the damage wreaked by Cyclone Montha. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were present during the aerial survey. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Warangal and Husnabad on Friday to assess the damage wreaked by Cyclone Montha.


DC Correspondent
