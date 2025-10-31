CM Revanth Undertakes Aerial Survey in Warangal
Revanth Reddy later interacted with families affected due to the impact of the cyclone and assured all possible help from the government
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Warangal and Husnabad on Friday to assess the damage wreaked by Cyclone Montha.
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were present during the aerial survey. He later interacted with the families affected due to the impact of the cyclone in Hanamkonda and assured all possible help from the government.
