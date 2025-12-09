Revanth Reddy to Visit Osmania University on Dec.10

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in a meeting to be convened at the Arts College in Osmania University on Wednesday.

The OU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram extended an invitation to Revanth Reddy for the development and transformative initiatives to build a future ready Osmania University.

Revanth Reddy is likely to inspect academic blocks, hostels and other student facilities as part of a major push to modernise the century-old institution.

Revanth Reddy was earlier supposed to visit the OU campus on December 7 and hold a meeting at the Arts College Grounds as part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu, but the visit has now been rescheduled to December 10.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on development plans for Osmania University a few days ago. Officials presented an overview of upcoming projects for the development of the OU campus through a PowerPoint presentation.

The Chief Minister instructed them to place all proposed development models before students and teaching staff for feedback. To facilitate this, he ordered the creation of drop boxes across the campus and the launch of a dedicated website to collect suggestions. A final blueprint for the projects should be readied by the end of December, with students’ views given top priority, he said.

Revanth Reddy suggested several modifications to designs related to new hostels, academic blocks, internal roads and the main auditorium. He also asked officials to explore the use of urban forestry funds for improving forested areas within the university limits, while simultaneously creating additional water sources and conserving existing ones.