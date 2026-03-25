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Revanth Reddy to Review Fuel Supply Situation Amid Panic

Telangana
25 March 2026 10:38 AM IST

High-level meeting at Assembly today to assess petrol, diesel, LPG, and urea availability

Revanth Reddy to Review Fuel Supply Situation Amid Panic
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Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has stepped in to address concerns over the availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG in Telangana.

The Chief Minister will hold a key review meeting with officials from oil companies and the Civil Supplies Department at 2 PM today in the Committee Hall of the Legislative Assembly.

The meeting will focus on assessing the availability of petrol, diesel, gas cylinders, and urea stocks across the state. An emergency review will be conducted to ensure there is no disruption in fuel supply.

Officials are expected to deliberate on measures to maintain uninterrupted supply and prevent any shortages. Stock management and maintaining adequate reserves will also be key points of discussion, with special emphasis on proactive steps to avoid scarcity of fuel and LPG.

petrol price diesel petrol and diesel Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana 
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