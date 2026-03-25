Revanth Reddy to Review Fuel Supply Situation Amid Panic

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has stepped in to address concerns over the availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG in Telangana.

The Chief Minister will hold a key review meeting with officials from oil companies and the Civil Supplies Department at 2 PM today in the Committee Hall of the Legislative Assembly.

The meeting will focus on assessing the availability of petrol, diesel, gas cylinders, and urea stocks across the state. An emergency review will be conducted to ensure there is no disruption in fuel supply.

Officials are expected to deliberate on measures to maintain uninterrupted supply and prevent any shortages. Stock management and maintaining adequate reserves will also be key points of discussion, with special emphasis on proactive steps to avoid scarcity of fuel and LPG.