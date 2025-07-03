Revanth Reddy to Release Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document in December

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana has emerged as the top destination in India for both domestic and foreign investments, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the Congress government will release a vision document on ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ on December 9, laying out a long-term roadmap for sustainable economic and industrial growth in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Malabar Gems and Jewellery manufacturing unit at Maheshwaram Industrial Park on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said Malabar's investment marks a major milestone in Telangana’s journey toward becoming an industrial and economic powerhouse.

Highlighting the significance of the newly inaugurated facility, he said, “This investment reflects the growing global confidence in Telangana. Our government is committed to creating a favourable environment, not just to attract investments, but to ensure they are sustainable and profitable.”

Reaffirming the state’s stable and investor-friendly industrial policies, the Chief Minister noted that Telangana’s economic momentum was built upon the consistent economic policies of successive governments from the Telugu Desam in 1994-2004, the Congress from 2004-2014, and the BRS from 2014-2024. The current Congress government, he said, is enhancing these policies further to attract future investments.

He revealed plans to establish Bharat Future City, Telangana’s fourth major urban hub, in the Maheshwaram constituency. “It will be a symbol of Telangana’s forward-looking growth and innovation,” Revanth Reddy said.

Speaking at the event, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said Telangana is steadfast in its mission to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2035.

He pointed out that the state’s secondary sector, which includes manufacturing, construction, and utilities, grew by 9.6 per cent in 2023–24, surpassing the national average of 8.3 per cent. The manufacturing sector alone saw a nine per cent rise in Gross Value Added, increasing from `1.34 lakh crore in 2022–23 to ₹1.46 lakh crore in 2023–24.

Telangana’s manufacturing exports crossed `1.2 lakh crore in the same fiscal year, while the sector’s contribution to the state’s GSDP stands at 19.5 per cent, above the national average of 17.7 per cent, he said.

Highlighting new initiatives, Sridhar Babu announced the establishment of key industrial zones, an electronics cluster near Hyderabad, a jewellery manufacturing zone in Maheshwaram and an EV & Defence Hub in Zaheerabad.

He added that through the TG-iPASS single-window system, over 4,200 industrial approvals have been granted, 98 per cent of them within just 15 days. Plans are underway to integrate AI into TG-iPASS for faster and more transparent clearances.

He also revealed the New Industrial Policy 2025 is being designed in collaboration with industry leaders. The policy will focus on green manufacturing incentives, sector-specific industrial zones, support for women entrepreneurs, and AI-driven governance.

Calling upon companies to invest in Telangana, Sridhar Babu said Telangana is not a state that burdens you with red tape. “We are a people-first government, committed to empowering industry.”

Malabar Group chairman M.P. Ahammed and vice-chairman Abdul Salam were present at the inauguration.