Revanth Reddy To Launch Rs 586 Cr Bhadrachalam Redevelopment Plan

Nalgonda: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for development works at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple at 10.45 am on March 27 and participate in the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita.

The state government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 586 crore for redevelopment of the temple and Bhadrachalam town. Of this, Rs 351 crore has been allocated for the first phase, including Rs 75 crore for expansion and infrastructure at the Godavari ghat, Rs 180 crore for development of the temple complex, and Rs 96 crore for works in the temple precinct and surrounding areas.

The second phase, with an outlay of Rs 108 crore, will cover development works in Kapa Ramakrishna land spread over six acres. The third phase, estimated at Rs 127 crore, will focus on the Bhadrachalam temple town project.

Officials said the first phase is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, while the second phase is expected to conclude by 2028. The temple town project is planned between 2027 and 2029.

Under the temple complex expansion, works will include construction of mandapams on multiple sides, a ticket counter building, a rajagopuram, Chitrakoota mandapam, kitchen, entrance portico, staircases and lifts, queue line management facilities, and dedicated mandapams for rituals and events.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao will accompany the Chief Minister.