Revanth Reddy to Launch IIIT Campus in Mahabubnagar

Telangana
17 Jan 2026 8:45 AM IST

CM to inaugurate municipal works, address public meeting in Mahabubnagar

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Mahabubnagar: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the IIIT campus at the TGSWREIS premises in Chittaboinapally of Jadcherla mandal on Saturday. Later, the Chief Minister will interact with students.

He will also inaugurate various developmental works related to municipalities in Mahabubnagar town at a programme to be held on the MVS Degree College premises. Subsequently, he will address a public meeting at the same venue.
DC Correspondent
