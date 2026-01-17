Revanth Reddy to Launch IIIT Campus in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the IIIT campus at the TGSWREIS premises in Chittaboinapally of Jadcherla mandal on Saturday. Later, the Chief Minister will interact with students.

He will also inaugurate various developmental works related to municipalities in Mahabubnagar town at a programme to be held on the MVS Degree College premises. Subsequently, he will address a public meeting at the same venue.