Revanth Reddy to Launch Future City Project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will on Sunday formally launch the works of Bharat Future City, a mega urban development project aimed at decongesting Hyderabad and creating a world-class economic and residential hub. The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) headquarters building at Meerkhanpet and inaugurate construction work of the greenfield Radial Road No. 1 from Raviryal to Amangal, a key connectivity project of 41.5 km linking the Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road.

Planned over 765 sq. km covering 56 revenue villages in three Assembly constituencies and seven mandals, Bharat Future City will be India’s first net-zero smart city with integrated residential, industrial and knowledge clusters. Conceived to accommodate the region’s rapid migration and to balance regional development, the project covers about 30,000 acres including 15,000 acres of reserve forest acting as green lungs. Sponge parks, urban forests, water recycling and zero-discharge systems will anchor the city’s eco-friendly blueprint.The FCDA, established through GO Ms. No. 69 on March 12, 2025, has been mandated to provide single-window clearances for building, layout and industrial permissions to avoid delays in infrastructure creation. This integrated governance model is expected to attract global companies and investors by ensuring transparent and time-bound approvals. The government has sanctioned 36 regular posts and 54 outsourced staff for the new authority to fast-track development.Bharat Future City is being developed on the ‘Live, Learn, Work, Play’ concept with industries, schools, hospitals, parks and shopping centres located within one integrated zone. The focus sectors include life sciences, healthcare, education, knowledge-based industries, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, electronics, green industries, entertainment and eco-tourism. In collaboration with the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and with support from international agencies such as the World Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project is expected to generate lakhs of jobs and transform Telangana into an innovation and investment hub.Connectivity is being prioritised through a network of 100-metre wide radial roads linking the Outer and Regional Ring Roads and a new East–West Trunk Road connecting Srisailam Highway and Nagarjunasagar Road. Metro Phase II-B integration and single-flow, toll-free routes are also planned to ensure seamless travel and reduce congestion.According to officials, FCDA has been allotted 7.29 acres at Meerkhanpet, including 2.11 acres for its headquarters building where the Chief Minister will perform the groundbreaking ceremony. The launch of these key projects marks the first step towards building a sustainable, high-tech city that combines global standards of infrastructure with environmental conservation and inclusive urban growth.